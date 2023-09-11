Financial Analysis: BrainChip (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) and GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS)

BrainChip (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Free Report) and GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

BrainChip has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get BrainChip alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.8% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainChip 0 0 0 0 N/A GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 1 13 0 2.93

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BrainChip and GLOBALFOUNDRIES, as reported by MarketBeat.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus price target of $76.19, indicating a potential upside of 31.38%. Given GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GLOBALFOUNDRIES is more favorable than BrainChip.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BrainChip and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainChip N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GLOBALFOUNDRIES $7.86 billion 4.04 $1.45 billion $2.71 21.40

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has higher revenue and earnings than BrainChip.

Profitability

This table compares BrainChip and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainChip N/A N/A N/A GLOBALFOUNDRIES 19.07% 16.16% 9.13%

Summary

GLOBALFOUNDRIES beats BrainChip on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrainChip

(Get Free Report)

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company primarily focus on development of Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications. It also offers MetaTF, which is used for creation, training, and testing of neutral network; and supports the development of systems for Edge AI on its Akida event domain neural processor. In addition, the company provides MetaTF ML framework python packages, which includes Akida python package, an interface to the BrainChip Akida Neuromorphic System-on-Chip; CNN2SNN tool provides means to convert convolutional neural networks; and the Akida model zoo, a pre-created network models built with the Akida sequential API and the CNN2SNN tool using quantized Keras models. Its products are used in various applications, such as Internet of Things, industrial, and automotive applications. BrainChip Holdings Ltd was formerly known as Aziana Limited. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

(Get Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for BrainChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainChip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.