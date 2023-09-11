Faraday Copper (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Faraday Copper (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Faraday Copper in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Faraday Copper Stock Up 0.2 %
Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.
