DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Buys Shares of 12,808 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.03.

PayPal Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $62.12. 6,485,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,311,479. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.71.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

