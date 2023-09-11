DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Acquires Shares of 10,791 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,000. Mastercard accounts for about 1.7% of DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,830,000 after buying an additional 3,386,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.23, for a total transaction of $1,346,984.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,431 shares of company stock valued at $163,412,654 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.96.

NYSE:MA traded up $1.27 on Monday, reaching $416.11. 749,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,891. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $417.78. The firm has a market cap of $392.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

