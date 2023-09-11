Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 372.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,575 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 26,475 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy comprises 0.6% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,793,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,912 shares of company stock worth $6,540,928. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,135. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.34 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.