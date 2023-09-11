Delphia USA Inc. Acquires 708 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 738.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSGS traded up $3.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,453. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 88.40 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.74.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.35 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

