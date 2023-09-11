CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) is Soroban Capital Partners LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Soroban Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,593,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,507,827 shares during the period. CSX accounts for 21.6% of Soroban Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Soroban Capital Partners LP owned 2.59% of CSX worth $1,574,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $30.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,143,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,058,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.38.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

View Our Latest Report on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.