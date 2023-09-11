Critical Review: Reserve Petroleum (RSRV) & Its Rivals

Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Free Report) is one of 365 public companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Reserve Petroleum to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Reserve Petroleum and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reserve Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Reserve Petroleum Competitors 643 4349 8117 327 2.60

As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 56.36%. Given Reserve Petroleum’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Reserve Petroleum has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

19.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Reserve Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Reserve Petroleum and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reserve Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Reserve Petroleum Competitors 114.94% 10.81% 4.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reserve Petroleum and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reserve Petroleum N/A N/A 3.82 Reserve Petroleum Competitors $928.60 million $248.56 million 76.48

Reserve Petroleum’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Reserve Petroleum. Reserve Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Reserve Petroleum rivals beat Reserve Petroleum on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Reserve Petroleum Company Profile

The Reserve Petroleum Company operates as an independent oil and gas company. The company engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, development, and minerals management with areas of concentration in Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming. It owns producing properties and non-producing mineral interests in the north and south-central United States. The company was incorporated in 1931 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

