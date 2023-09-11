Critical Contrast: Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) and Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) and Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Westrock Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vintage Wine Estates -51.02% -40.26% -17.20% Westrock Coffee -8.58% -310.68% -3.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. 54.0% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vintage Wine Estates $300.24 million 0.15 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A Westrock Coffee $867.87 million 1.03 -$55.19 million ($1.33) -7.65

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Westrock Coffee’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vintage Wine Estates has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Westrock Coffee.

Risk & Volatility

Vintage Wine Estates has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westrock Coffee has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vintage Wine Estates and Westrock Coffee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vintage Wine Estates 1 2 1 0 2.00 Westrock Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vintage Wine Estates presently has a consensus price target of $3.62, suggesting a potential upside of 384.67%. Westrock Coffee has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.66%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vintage Wine Estates is more favorable than Westrock Coffee.

Summary

Vintage Wine Estates beats Westrock Coffee on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries. The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions. The Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability segment engages in delivery and settlement of forward sales contracts for green coffee. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

