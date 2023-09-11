Critical Analysis: YIT Oyj (YITYY) vs. Its Competitors

YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY – Get Free Report) is one of 127 public companies in the “Engineering & Construction” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare YIT Oyj to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

YIT Oyj pays an annual dividend of C$0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. YIT Oyj pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 38.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares YIT Oyj and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YIT Oyj N/A N/A N/A YIT Oyj Competitors 1.84% -2.71% 2.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

37.1% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares YIT Oyj and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio YIT Oyj N/A N/A 5.49 YIT Oyj Competitors $1.60 billion $23.79 million 221.28

YIT Oyj’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than YIT Oyj. YIT Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for YIT Oyj and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YIT Oyj 1 1 0 0 1.50 YIT Oyj Competitors 186 1479 3219 77 2.64

As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies have a potential upside of 24.37%. Given YIT Oyj’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe YIT Oyj has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

YIT Oyj peers beat YIT Oyj on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About YIT Oyj

YIT Oyj provides construction services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Baltic countries, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Housing, Business Premises, Infrastructure, and Property Development. It develops and constructs apartments, residential areas, living services, and leisure-time residences; and develops business premises and hybrid projects, as well as wind farms. The company also constructs and renovates projects for office, retail, sports, hotel, commercial, logistics, and industrial buildings, as well as public buildings, such as hospitals, health and wellbeing centers, day care centers, schools, and multipurpose buildings. In addition, it undertakes pipe renovation works for housing companies; and provides Workery+ working environments as a solution to the needs of companies for office premises, as well as maintenance services. Further, the company is involved in the railway and traffic route construction and maintenance, green construction, bridge building and repairing, foundation construction and other earthwork, and shoreline and water works construction activities; and undertakes construction works, such as excavation and structural engineering, water supply construction, and implementing sport and parking facilities. YIT Oyj was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

