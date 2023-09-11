Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Purchased by Fractal Investments LLC

Fractal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) by 56.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,806 shares during the period. Crestwood Equity Partners makes up about 0.6% of Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17,483.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 629.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 6,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

CEQP stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.70. 181,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,735. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 2.44. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $31.46.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 281.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CEQP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Featured Stories

