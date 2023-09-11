CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 686,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.05% of CPI Aerostructures worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.43. 20,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,984. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.83. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56.

CPI Aerostructures ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 312.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

