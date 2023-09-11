Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, RTT News reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BASE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.78.

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $939.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.36. Couchbase has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.30%. The firm had revenue of $43.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,025 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $46,887.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 471,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,308,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,025 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $46,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 471,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,324 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $80,498.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,665,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $746,722 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Couchbase in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Couchbase by 65.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

