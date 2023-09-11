Corton Capital Inc. Trims Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Corton Capital Inc. lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 78,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 74,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,005,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $1,554,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.17. The company had a trading volume of 955,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,198,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.85. The company has a market cap of $363.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

