Corton Capital Inc. Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 43.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $575,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 364,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,466,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.26. The company has a market capitalization of $246.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

