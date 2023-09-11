Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CNM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Core & Main from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.20.

CNM stock opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.91. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $33.32.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 49,904 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,498,617.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at $290,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,903 shares in the company, valued at $508,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 49,904 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,498,617.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,450.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 52,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 54,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

