Contrasting Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) & Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Franco-Nevada and Taseko Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franco-Nevada 1 2 4 0 2.43 Taseko Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00

Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus target price of $161.57, indicating a potential upside of 16.07%. Taseko Mines has a consensus target price of $2.28, indicating a potential upside of 72.73%. Given Taseko Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taseko Mines is more favorable than Franco-Nevada.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franco-Nevada 53.88% 10.20% 9.88% Taseko Mines -2.88% 3.40% 0.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Taseko Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

66.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Taseko Mines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franco-Nevada $1.32 billion 20.32 $700.60 million $3.45 40.35 Taseko Mines $301.22 million 1.26 -$19.98 million ($0.04) -33.00

Franco-Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Taseko Mines. Taseko Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franco-Nevada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Taseko Mines on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franco-Nevada



Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Taseko Mines



Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

