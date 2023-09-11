Contrasting Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) & Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) and Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Evaxion Biotech A/S has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibrx has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Evaxion Biotech A/S and Inhibrx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00 Inhibrx 0 0 4 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Evaxion Biotech A/S currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,220.62%. Inhibrx has a consensus target price of $44.33, indicating a potential upside of 116.26%. Given Evaxion Biotech A/S’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Evaxion Biotech A/S is more favorable than Inhibrx.

This table compares Evaxion Biotech A/S and Inhibrx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A N/A -$23.17 million ($0.98) -0.70 Inhibrx $599,000.00 1,494.48 -$145.23 million ($4.05) -5.06

Evaxion Biotech A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inhibrx. Inhibrx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evaxion Biotech A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Inhibrx shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Inhibrx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Evaxion Biotech A/S and Inhibrx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A -452.78% -126.54% Inhibrx -28,749.25% -5,168.31% -74.66%

Summary

Evaxion Biotech A/S beats Inhibrx on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers. Its programs also include EVX-B1, EVX-B2, and EVX-V1, which are vaccines that are in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of bacterial and viral diseases. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency. It also develops INBRX-106, a hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. The company has collaboration with 2seventy bio, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

