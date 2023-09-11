Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Receives $59.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Community Bank System

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Bank System

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Bank System

In related news, COO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.50 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Community Bank System by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $45.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.27. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $66.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.63 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Equities analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 61.32%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.