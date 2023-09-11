Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Position Trimmed by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,501,000 after purchasing an additional 431,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $49,490,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 212,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 726.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after acquiring an additional 187,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.21. The stock had a trading volume of 128,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,675. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.18. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.28 and a twelve month high of $189.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 13.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FIX

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 30,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total transaction of $5,545,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 120,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,015.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total transaction of $5,545,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 120,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,015.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.59, for a total transaction of $253,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,564.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,594 shares of company stock worth $7,294,611. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.