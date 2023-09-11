Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CLX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.38.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $154.70 on Friday. Clorox has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.12 and a 200-day moving average of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.28.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennon Green & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 7.2% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

