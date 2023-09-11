ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Stock Performance
ClearOne stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.95. ClearOne has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 104.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearOne
About ClearOne
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
