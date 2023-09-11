Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,674 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.27% of Century Communities worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Century Communities by 121.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Century Communities by 584.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Century Communities by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

Century Communities Trading Up 1.1 %

CCS traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $72.72. 63,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,273. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $82.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.40 and its 200-day moving average is $68.14.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $818.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.45 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

Century Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

