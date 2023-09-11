BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 3,029 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.0% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.4 %

MA stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $416.69. 232,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,577. The stock has a market cap of $392.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $417.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.83.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,431 shares of company stock valued at $163,412,654. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.96.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

