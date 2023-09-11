BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.85.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $325.62. 235,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,366. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

