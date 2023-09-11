Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brookfield from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.98. 1,651,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,580. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.39. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 311.11%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

