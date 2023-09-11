Brokerages Set The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target at $86.48

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.48.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Redburn Partners began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Trade Desk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, New Street Research cut Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $83.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.45. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $419,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,414,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,079,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $419,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,898 shares in the company, valued at $12,414,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,623 shares of company stock worth $6,713,208. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

