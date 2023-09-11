Brokerages Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) PT at C$30.50

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

CVE opened at C$27.89 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$19.90 and a 12-month high of C$29.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.85.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of C$12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.9544008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

