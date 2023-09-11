Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Has $348,000 Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

WPC traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $63.42. The stock had a trading volume of 374,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,172. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.76.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.069 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

