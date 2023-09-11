Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives C$10.94 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.02.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIR shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.80 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

TSE BIR opened at C$8.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.24. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.31 and a 52 week high of C$11.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$171.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$159.90 million. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.8702369 earnings per share for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.