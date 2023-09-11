Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

BIG has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.93.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.24. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a negative return on equity of 47.91%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that Big Lots will post -10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 376.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the first quarter worth $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

