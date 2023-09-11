Bayesian Capital Management LP Raises Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 246.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,915 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,063,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,339,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,208,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA traded up $2.34 on Monday, reaching $89.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.