Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,000. S&P Global makes up about 0.9% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 8,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 375,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,078 shares of company stock worth $9,407,258 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.46 on Monday, hitting $389.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,838. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $397.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.94.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

