Bayesian Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bayesian Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 79,900 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.6% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.80. 10,901,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,094,695. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The firm has a market cap of $227.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

