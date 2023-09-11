Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.18.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.97.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.