Barclays Boosts Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Price Target to GBX 464

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 460 ($5.81) to GBX 464 ($5.86) in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
BTDPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 511 ($6.45) to GBX 493 ($6.23) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 390 ($4.93) to GBX 370 ($4.67) in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 545 ($6.88) to GBX 495 ($6.25) in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $456.80.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.5393 per share. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
