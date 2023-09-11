Barclays Begins Coverage on KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KNYJY

KONE Oyj Trading Down 0.7 %

KNYJY stock opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.