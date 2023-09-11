Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 0.7 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 21,195,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,406,000 after buying an additional 272,562 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,418,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,333,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,998,000 after buying an additional 21,963 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,129,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,313,000 after acquiring an additional 195,513 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 165.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,373,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590,973 shares in the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBVA opened at $7.48 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

