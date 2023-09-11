Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of BBVA opened at $7.48 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.
