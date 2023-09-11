Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after buying an additional 25,856 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 822,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,168,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $181.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $157.28 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.69%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

