Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) PT Raised to GBX 480 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 445 ($5.62) to GBX 480 ($6.06) in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASHTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,460 ($56.33) to GBX 5,100 ($64.41) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 405 ($5.11) to GBX 450 ($5.68) in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,200 ($78.30) to GBX 6,300 ($79.57) in a research report on Friday, August 4th.
Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.05. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $3.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 44.20%.
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
