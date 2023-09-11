Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF) Now Covered by TD Securities

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper in a research report on Monday, June 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Arizona Sonoran Copper alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arizona Sonoran Copper

Arizona Sonoran Copper Stock Performance

About Arizona Sonoran Copper

Shares of ASCUF opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. Arizona Sonoran Copper has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.72.

(Get Free Report)

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and production of base metal properties. The company's principal asset is the 100% interest in the Cactus Project located in, Casa Grande Arizona. The company was formerly known as Elim Mining Incorporated and changed its name to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc in July 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Sonoran Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Sonoran Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.