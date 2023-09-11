Argan (NYSE:AGX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Argan Price Performance

Argan stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.59. Argan has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $45.27.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $141.35 million during the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

Argan Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Argan

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Argan by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Argan by 390.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Argan by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.