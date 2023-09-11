Argan (NYSE:AGX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Argan stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.59. Argan has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $45.27.
Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $141.35 million during the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.00%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Argan by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Argan by 390.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Argan by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.
