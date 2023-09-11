Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.

AMBP stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 69.0% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,431,000 after buying an additional 4,146,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,521,000 after buying an additional 4,366,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,002,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,048,000 after buying an additional 591,427 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,227,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,525,000 after buying an additional 443,884 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,079,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 41,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

