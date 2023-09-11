Analyzing Everest Group (NYSE:EG) & Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF)

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) and Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Everest Group and Swiss Re’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Group $13.29 billion 1.21 $597.00 million $30.01 12.35 Swiss Re N/A N/A N/A $11.77 8.45

Everest Group has higher revenue and earnings than Swiss Re. Swiss Re is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everest Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Group 9.14% 14.92% 3.26% Swiss Re N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Everest Group and Swiss Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Everest Group and Swiss Re, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Group 0 0 3 1 3.25 Swiss Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Everest Group currently has a consensus price target of $434.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.08%. Given Everest Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Everest Group is more favorable than Swiss Re.

Dividends

Everest Group pays an annual dividend of $6.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Swiss Re pays an annual dividend of $4.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Everest Group pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Swiss Re pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Everest Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Swiss Re shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Everest Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Everest Group beats Swiss Re on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers' compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. The company was formerly known as Everest Re Group, Ltd. and changed its name to Everest Group, Ltd. in July 2023. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including property, credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, retakaful, and facultative reinsurance solutions; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, and facultative reinsurance solutions. The Life & Health Reinsurance segment underwrites life and health insurance products. The Corporate Solutions segment offers standard risk transfer covers and multi-line programs to customized solutions. It serves stock and mutual insurance companies, public sector and governmental entities, mid-sized and large corporations, and individuals. Swiss Re AG was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

