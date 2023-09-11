Analysts Set Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Target Price at $33.08

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Schneider National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Schneider National Trading Down 0.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Schneider National by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 20.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

SNDR opened at $27.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $31.74.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.65%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

