Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.53.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $260.19. The company had a trading volume of 215,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,602. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

