AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABC. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.36.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $179.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $194.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,441.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,031,631.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,441.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,631.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,655,881 shares of company stock valued at $310,997,955 over the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 145.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,302,000 after buying an additional 6,086,040 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7,989.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,856,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 156.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,643,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,604 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

