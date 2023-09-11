American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Lessened by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,557 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of American Tower worth $86,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 151.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.02. The company had a trading volume of 846,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $83.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.51. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.55 and a fifty-two week high of $265.56.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

