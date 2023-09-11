American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $120.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AFG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.75.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $110.01 on Thursday. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $109.63 and a 1 year high of $150.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.41 and its 200 day moving average is $118.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,468,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,511,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in American Financial Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 16,900.2% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 102,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 101,401 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 751,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,235,000 after purchasing an additional 106,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

