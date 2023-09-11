Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 8,879 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,879 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock traded down $1.38 on Monday, hitting $247.99. The company had a trading volume of 674,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,802. The stock has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.95. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.57.

View Our Latest Report on Automatic Data Processing

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,835 shares of company stock valued at $29,763,730. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.